Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Jim Boylen.
In a statement released Friday, the organization said Boylen has been relieved of his duties and a formal coaching search will begin immediately.
OFFICIAL: Boylen relieved as Bulls head coach.
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 14, 2020
