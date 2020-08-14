Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Jim Boylen.

In a statement released Friday, the organization said Boylen has been relieved of his duties and a formal coaching search will begin immediately.

