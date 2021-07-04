Area Basketball Coaches React to NCAA NIL Deal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The big news in college sports this week has college basketball coaches around the country wondering what is next for their players.

The NCAA’s newest legislation, allows college student athletes to make money off their name, image or likeness.

Bradley men’s basketball coach Brian Wardle and Illinois State men’s basketball coach Dan Muller were both college basketball stars in the 1990’s; Wardle at Marquette, and Muller with the Redbirds.

So as former players, they understand some of the opportunities their current players may have at their disposal. But what kind of opportunities do they see as viable for student-athletes?

“I always wanted to give private lessons, and this was in the 90’s. And I couldn’t do it,” Wardle said. “I always had people asking me, can you give my kid a lesson? You could probably make $40 an hour giving private basketball lessons. And I couldn’t do anything. At least this gives these young men and women opportunities to maybe make some money on the side, which hopefully can be a positive for the sport but time will tell.”

“Times are changing. I’m cool with it. I’m sure that we could have made some money back then, it’s ok that we didn’t, we were well taken care of,” Muller said. “But it will be interesting to see what happens. We want to help our guys in any way that we can, and I don’t even know what that means right now. Right now its educating them and helping them, but if there’s new things that pop up around the country, hey let’s try to help them with that. That’s what we are going to try to do.”

Among the first athletes in the state of Illinois to pencil in deals are with the Fighting Illini, including fifth-year senior guard Trent Frazier.

Frazier has partnered with a few businesses, incluing “GoPuff,’ a food delivery service, as well as video-sharing platform ‘Cameo.’ A personalized message from Frazier starts at $50.

“Obviously with me being a fifth year senior, one of the fan favorites, I’m really going to enjoy this because now I can live stream play video games with younger kids, surprise birthdays with younger guys,” Frazier said. “Just different things. So I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity and make the most of it.