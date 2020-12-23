Kyle Brennan selected as new Director of Athletics at Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Redbirds will have a new Director of Athletics at Illinois State University (ISU) next year.

In a press release Wednesday, university officials announced Kyle Brennan will officially take over the position at ISU on Jan. 15. Brennan previously served as Utah’s chief operating officer and deputy athletics director for internal operations.

Brennan will be ISU’s 12th Director of Athletics in the NCAA Division I era.

“I am grateful for this incredible opportunity, and for the confidence that President Dietz and the committee have shown in me to lead the Illinois State Athletics Department,” Brennan said.

“Illinois State is an institution of excellence with a tremendous leader in Dr. Dietz. This is a special place that has achieved great success academically and athletically, and it is my charge to build on that success and help our department ascend to greater heights. We want to win, and it is a priority of mine that we generate enthusiasm and energy in our department to embrace that challenge. Our student-athletes deserve that from us, and our fans expect us to compete for Missouri Valley championships and national exposure. This is an exciting opportunity for my family and me, and I cannot wait to get to work with the incredible team in the Illinois State Athletics Department and the University.”

Brennan has a history of managing sports facilities and projects with more than 16 years of university and athletic department experience at TCU, Ball State, Northern Illinois University, and the University of Utah.

Some of his accomplishments include securing a $15.6 million gift to start the varsity men’s lacrosse program at Utah and negotiating new multi-media rights and department-wide apparel contracts, exceeding previous agreements by $20 million. The $15.6 million gift was the largest donation in department history in 2017.

“I know I speak for the entire University community in welcoming Kyle to the Redbird family,” ISU President Larry Dietz said. “Kyle’s skills and leadership experiences make him an excellent fit for Illinois State and his terrific attitude perfectly complements a diverse and well-rounded background. I also want to offer special thanks to our Director of Athletics search committee and to current Athletic Director Larry Lyons for delaying his retirement to accommodate a smooth transition.”

At Utah, Brennan supervised the football, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, golf, and men’s and women’s tennis teams. He also oversaw the external side of Utah athletics, including its partnership with Learfield IMG College.

Brennan arrived at ISU with a management background specializing in compliance, facilities, equipment, events, finance, human resources, and academic support. He graduated from Calvin College with a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned his Juris Doctor in 2001 from the University of Denver. He and his wife Beth have three sons: Patrick, Mac, and Murphy.