4-year-old in cardiac arrest; East Peoria police, DCFS investigating

Metamora Athletes Make College Sports Commitments

College Sports

METAMORA, Ill. — Five Metamora High School seniors made official college sports commitments at a signing ceremony Wednesday.

Carly Tucker signed with the Illinois State track team. She is a high jumper.

Her high school track teammate Skyler Garey committed to Monmouth College where she will also be a high jumper. Distance runner Adam Gilbreath-Glaub will run at Purdue University Northwest.

Connor Lopez signed to play football at Augustana College and Mitchell McKelvey will run track at Davenport University.

