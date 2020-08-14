MVC postpones fall sports season

ST. LOUIS (WMBD) — On Friday, Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) officials said the fall sports season is getting pushed back to the spring.

With uncertainty about how COVID-19 will affect full-season league schedules, officials decided to postpone conference schedules and championships in MVC-sponsored fall season sports.

Those fall season sports include:

Cross Country (Men’s and Women’s)

Soccer (Men’s and Women’s)

Women’s Volleyball

MVC is still considering allowing competition and NCAA championships to return for those sports in the spring season.

At this time, the decision to postpone fall sports has no effect on the winter sports season, officials said.

Student-athletes will still be allowed to participate in athletically-related activities, such as non-conference competition, practices, strength and conditioning sessions, and team meetings so long as they follow public health guidelines and regulations.

