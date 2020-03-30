Closings
NCAA Grants Extra Eligibility to Spring Athletes

College Sports

PEORIA, Ill. — The NCAA Division I council voted Monday on eligibility relief for athletes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak which has wiped out college spring sports.

The NCAA will allow schools to provide student-athletes in spring sports an additional year of eligibilty since this 2020 season was cancelled.

The ruling not only benefits seniors, but all athletes who were on spring sports rosters and incoming athletes scheduled to be on teams next year.

The additional year only benefits spring sports athletes. Seniors now have to decide to graduate or return for another season.

We spoke with Bradley baseball head coach Elvis Dominguez after the news broke to get his initial reaction: he’s a fan of the ruling.

