Peoria’s Kendrick Green declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria High product Kendrick Green is turning pro. The Illinois offensive lineman announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday morning, following a standout junior season where he was named a USA Today Second Team All-American and a consensus First Team All-Big Ten pick.

“It has been an honor to wear the Orange & Blue for the last four years and be a part of the Fighting Illini family. The memories we have made will last forever,” Green said in a statement. “I want to thank all my family and friends in Peoria for getting me here. Without all of their support, I would not be where I am today. Thank you to Coach Smith, the coaches, and all the staff at Illinois. They made me a better man and football player from the minute I stepped on campus. It has been nothing short of a blessing. With that being said, after discussing with my family I’d like to announce that I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

The Peoria native played both guard and center this season, making 33 straight starts the past three seasons. Green is ranked as the No. 3 guard in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 315 pound NFL draft hopeful was ranked sixth in the nation at his position by Pro Football Focus.

*This story will be updated.*