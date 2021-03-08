Report: Illini basketball coaches among hundreds to get COVID vaccine before eligible

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, center, greets players as they exit the court before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

(KTVI) — Members of the University of Illinois men’s basketball coaching staff are among hundreds of school employees who were mistakenly given the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials in Champaign County confirmed to the Chicago Tribune Friday night.

When University of Illinois Head Basketball Coach Brad Underwood told reporters last month that he and his staff had received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine, he said they had qualified as educators.

But the Chicago Tribune report says Champaign County officials admit they “misunderstood state guidelines for vaccinating higher education employees”, citing “ambiguity” in those state requirements.

Officials say approximately 1,500 people who received their first dose were allowed to get their second and that protocols have been reviewed.