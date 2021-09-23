Conor McGregor throws first pitch, sings seventh inning stretch at Cubs game — both are questionable

CHICAGO — Conor McGregor made his first visit to Wrigley Field Tuesday, and it’s pretty safe to say he won’t be having a future in baseball or as a singer.
The two-time UFC Champion joins the immortal ranks of Rapper 50 Cent and Singer Carly Rae Jepsen for worst ceremonial first pitches ever.
Conor McGregor, Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/j1brsqFFXx— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2021
Not only was his pitch off, his singing needs some fine tuning. McGregor sang “Take Me Out To The Ball Game“ during the Seventh Inning Stretch of the Cubs game — and, well, you be the judge.
Conor Mcgregor singing “Take Me Out To The Ball Game “ at Wrigley Field 😳— TWSN (@TWSN___) September 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Xc6cRE8hVs