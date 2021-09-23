Conor McGregor throws first pitch, sings seventh inning stretch at Cubs game — both are questionable

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship ) fighter Conor McGregor smiles during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. McGregor announced that he will fight an undisclosed opponent with the event expected to happen in Las Vegas, USA, in January 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

CHICAGO — Conor McGregor made his first visit to Wrigley Field Tuesday, and it’s pretty safe to say he won’t be having a future in baseball or as a singer.

The two-time UFC Champion joins the immortal ranks of Rapper 50 Cent and Singer Carly Rae Jepsen for worst ceremonial first pitches ever.

Not only was his pitch off, his singing needs some fine tuning. McGregor sang “Take Me Out To The Ball Game“ during the Seventh Inning Stretch of the Cubs game — and, well, you be the judge.