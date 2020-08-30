Cubs’ outfielders have a historic power surge in win over the Reds

CINCINNATI – (WGN) Nothing like a little power to shake off a frustrating loss. In fact, the Cubs’ outfield showed their prowess for the homer in historic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, three starting outfielders hit multiple homers in the same game.

Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, and Kyle Schwarber each had two homers in the Cubs’ 10-1 win over the Reds at Great American Ballpark on Sunday. This came after the team blew a one-run final inning lead in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night, losing 6-5.

David Ross’ team finished with a split in the four-game weekend series in Cincinnati.

Schwarber and Heyward hit a home run in the fourth inning, each solo shots, then Happ hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Heyward added his second homer of the day in the sixth inning and Happ got a solo homer in the seventh.

In the ninth inning, Schwarber finished off the power display with a 444-foot grand slam to finish off the the contest.