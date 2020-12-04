Extra Effort: Brandi Bisping

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For the first time in four years, Morton’s Brandi Bisping played a game in central Illinois… leading her Milwaukee team to a win over Bradley Saturday.

“This is definetly not the homecoming that I thought it was going to be,” Bisping said. “But I know that I have an amazing support system around me in Morton and they made me who I am. This, whether it was going to be good or going to be bad, it was going to be 100 percent effort and it was going to be for them.”

And what an effort it was, with 20 points and 12 rebounds. But what about this double double off the court? Bisping completed her undergrad degree in human resources in three years and is working on her masters of business administation, all while playing her senior year of basketball.

“I mean, the student is first for a reason, isn’t it? Actually one of the big reasons I chose Milwaukee is because I told them that I wanted to graduate in three years and I wanted to get my masters,” Bisping said. “And 17-year-old me, I was going to do it.”

And she did it with flying colors thanks to the support of her family at home and in the place she calls her favoirte in the world, Milwaukee.

“I remember when I was taking 17 credits with calculus and stats and accounting, and I was like, I don’t know if I made the correct decision,” Bisping added. “But I look back on it, and I’m meant to be here. I got some passionate people around me who want to see me succeed. More than just on the basketball court, they want to see me succeed as a person”