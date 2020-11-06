Extra Effort: Metamora’s Hunter Roedell Starts Business in High School

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora senior Hunter Roedell never imagined that he would be an all-state cross country runner.

He typically plays soccer in the fall. But when the Illinois High School Association moved boys soccer to the spring this school year, the door was opened for Roedell to run cross country for the first time in his high school career.

“My coach (Gene Jones) has always been asking me to run cross country. And I’ve played soccer since I was a kid, so I’m just going to stick with soccer,” Roedell explained. “Whenever (the schedule allowed) me to run cross country, I was like that is awesome!”

He finished third at last Saturday’s Peoria sectional and has been one of the Redbirds’ top runners all season.

Metamora students are in school every other day with a rotating schedule. That’s opened up time for Roedell to work on his passion outside of sports. That’s woodworking.

“I’ve used COVID as a way to do this on my days off,” Rodell said. “I come in at 8:15 a.m. and I work in the woods room until seventh hour. It has helped in growing my business. That’s kind of what I wanted to do is be an entrepreneur.”

Roedell started his own woodworking business this fall called Roedell Wood Design. He’s making custom wood creations from the workshop at the high school.

“Right now I’m working on a couple of coffee tables and cutting boards and there’s a lot of things people will ask me to do. Like I’m making a dog bed for someone,” Roedell said. “As people kind of ask for stuff, I kind of just give them a price and then I make it for them.”

He hopes to pursue a career in carpentry once he graduates. But that’s not stopping him from getting a head start now during a time where it’s hard to find work.

“It’s giving me something to do when it’s nasty outside or I can’t really go do anything because it’s shut down,” Roedell said. “I’ve been able to fall back on woodworking and use that as a way to make money when you really can’t go out and get a job sometimes. Plus it’s been a lot of fun.”