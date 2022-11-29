PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. beat Iran 1-0 in a must-win match at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Soccer fans packed The Fox Pub in Peoria to watch the game.

Bar owner Matt Rixner said the World Cup is the only game where everyone roots for the same team.

“This is the best sporting event that there is, especially for the country. Everybody’s rooting for the same team. It’s not like when you have the Bears playing or the Packers, you’ve got the room divided. Everybody’s here to root on the exact same team,” he said.

Rixner said many fans seemed anxious for the U.S. to win.

“It’s really awesome since the U.S didn’t make it to the World Cup four years ago. So it’sts great that they’re here. This is the first game I felt nervous about though myself. I can feel it in the air with everybody,” he said.

The U.S. soccer team now advances to the World Cup’s knockout round.