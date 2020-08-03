Field of Dreams game in Iowa postponed to 2021 due to virus

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, an Iowa flag waves in the wind over the field at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The St. Louis Cardinals have replaced the New York Yankees as the opponent for the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 at Dyersville. A temporary 8,000-seat stadium is nearing completion at the site, about 200 miles west of Chicago, adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in a cornfield. This would be the major league game played in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa has been postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus.

The game at a newly constructed ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.

The Chicago White Sox originally had been set to host the New York Yankees. When MLB remade its schedule following the delayed start to the season, the St. Louis Cardinals became the opponent.

MLB will keep the White Sox as one of the teams for the game next year. The other team has not been determined.

