FIFA bans Guinea-Bissau official over “mob justice” incident

FILE – This Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015 file photo shows the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. ﻿The FIFA ethics committee has 13 formal investigations ongoing, plus preliminary enquiries in 62 more cases, the soccer body’s lawyers said Tuesday June 23, 2020, during a two-day online review. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP, File)

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA imposed a 10-year ban Friday on the president of Guinea-Bissau’s soccer federation over “an incident of mob justice.”

Manual Nascimento “had breached his duty, as per the FIFA Code of Ethics, to protect the physical and mental integrity of the man who was the victim of the mobbing,” soccer’s world body said.

FIFA said its ethics judges used video evidence gathered in the investigation to reach their verdict. Nascimento was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000).

The verdict was announced one day before scheduled elections at the Guinea-Bissau soccer body.

Nascimento was elected in 2012 and due to stand for a third four-year term.

FIFA said it will publish the full written verdict in Nascimento’s case at a later date.

He can appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports