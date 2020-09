Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

LAKE FOREST – (WGN) He wasn’t ready to do it right after the game, despite his quarterback’s incredible play against the Falcons in Atlanta.

But Matt Nagy didn’t need long to decided that Nick Foles would be his starting quarterback moving forward.

During his Monday morning news conference, the Bears’ head coach announced that the veteran has been elevated to the team’s starting quarterback ahead of the team’s fourth game of the year against the Colts.