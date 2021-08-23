Former Blackhawks forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jimmy Hayes #39 of the Chicago Blackhawks waits for a pass in front of Nikita Nikitin #6 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the United Center on January 10, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Blue Jackets 5-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Blackhawks are among many on this Monday who are paying tribute to a former forward who made his impact with a number of organizations.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

Jimmy Hayes, who started his professional career in Chicago, was found dead at his home in Milton, Massachusetts, according to the Boston Globe.

The announcement was made first on the Boston College men’s hockey program’s Twitter page, where the forward was a standout player with the Eagles and helped them to a national title in 2010.

Soon after that, Hayes was traded to the Blackhawks from the Maple Leafs and he made his debut with the team in the 2011-2012 season. From then till the beginning of the 2013-2014 season, the forward split time between the NHL team and the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, playing in 43 games from the Blackhawks.

In those contests, he has six goals and seven, averaging 11:16 of ice time in those contests.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes.



His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/gP8357luB9 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021

After being traded to the Panthers in November of 2013, he'd go onto play two years in Florida, two years with the Bruins and then with the Devils in 2017-2018. Hayes played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, the affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, during the 2018-2019 season.

After being traded to the Panthers in November of 2013, he’d go onto play two years in Florida, two years with the Bruins and then with the Devils in 2017-2018. Hayes played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, the affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, during the 2018-2019 season.