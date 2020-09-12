2 Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon wears a mask before the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego. Friday night’s game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch. No reason was immediately given. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The game between San Francisco and the San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch Friday night after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Saturday night’s game at Petco Park also was called off. The teams were scheduled to play through Sunday.

This was the first postponement due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.

Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch.

About a half-hour after the game was to have started, the Padres announced the reason for the postponement. A few minutes after that, the Padres filed into the stands for a team meeting.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports