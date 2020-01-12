Closings
Greater Peoria Sports HOF Class Announced

Here is a list of the newest class of Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class, which was announced Saturday.

  • Former Limestone and Bradley baseball star Bob Koeppel
  • Former Metamora runner John Weigel
  • Ex-Richwoods swim coach Corky King
  • Longtime Morton basketball coach Norm Reiser (selected via veterans committee)
  • Jerry Robertson (winner of the Neve Harms Award for meritorious service)
  • The 1993-94 Eureka High School boys basketball team
  • The 1994 Morton baseball team
  • The 2002-03 ICC womens basketball team

Congratulations to all of the honorees, who will be honored at an induction banquet March 28 at the Peoria Civic Center.

