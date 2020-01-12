Greater Peoria Sports HOF Class Announced

Here is a list of the newest class of Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class, which was announced Saturday.
- Former Limestone and Bradley baseball star Bob Koeppel
- Former Metamora runner John Weigel
- Ex-Richwoods swim coach Corky King
- Longtime Morton basketball coach Norm Reiser (selected via veterans committee)
- Jerry Robertson (winner of the Neve Harms Award for meritorious service)
- The 1993-94 Eureka High School boys basketball team
- The 1994 Morton baseball team
- The 2002-03 ICC womens basketball team
Congratulations to all of the honorees, who will be honored at an induction banquet March 28 at the Peoria Civic Center.