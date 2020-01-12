Greater Peoria Sports HOF Class Announced

Here is a list of the newest class of Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class, which was announced Saturday.

Former Limestone and Bradley baseball star Bob Koeppel

Former Metamora runner John Weigel

Ex-Richwoods swim coach Corky King

Longtime Morton basketball coach Norm Reiser (selected via veterans committee)

Jerry Robertson (winner of the Neve Harms Award for meritorious service)

The 1993-94 Eureka High School boys basketball team

The 1994 Morton baseball team

The 2002-03 ICC womens basketball team

Congratulations to all of the honorees, who will be honored at an induction banquet March 28 at the Peoria Civic Center.