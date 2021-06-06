Hassan beats world record by more than 10 seconds in 10,000

HENGELO, Netherlands (AP) — Sifan Hassan set a world record by running the 10,000 meters in 29 minutes, 6.82 seconds at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Dutch athlete, back in the same stadium where she set her European record of 29:36.67 in the 10,000 last October, shaved more than 10 seconds off the previous world-best mark of 29:17.45 set by Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“To run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of,” Hassan said. “It’s the perfect confirmation of the hard work we’ve put in getting ready for Tokyo. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans. I am so happy!”

Hassan also holds world records in the mile, one-hour event and 5-kilometer road race.

