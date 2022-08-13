BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – The Central Catholic Saints are coming off a 4-5 season under Coach Kevin Braucht, who is now in his fourth year.

A lot of experience is returning for the Saints: 8 starters on offense and 7 on defense.

Braucht said he has watched this senior-laden team grow up since they were freshmen when he arrived to a program that needed rebuilding.

The team feels they are now ready to meet expectations during their last ride with this group of seniors.

Everything we did was pretty much kind of building up with this group. so I mean we’ve had conversations with this senior class that we have not had with other senior classes. Because they’re ready to fulfill those some of those expectations and those goals that we have for our program going forward. Kevin Braucht, Head Bloomington Central Catholic Football Coach

“It’s bitter sweet because this is it and there’s nothing else after this and it’s fun being with the guys you grew up with since you were three years old to be with them and play alongside them. So it’s going to be sad to leave them.” Jacob Peterlin, Central Catholic Guard/Nose Tackle

The Saints open up the season against Pontiac on August 26.