PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The top girls track and field athletes are headed to the blue track at Eastern Illinois University for the state meet this week.

“The blue track is a happy thing, I’m so excited to see it,” said Tremont senior Cambria Geyer. “There’s new people I met there. I’m excited to see some old friends too and see how far they have come too.”

Geyer returns to Charleston where she won the class 1A 300 hurdles and was runner up in the 100 hurdles a year ago.

Area athletes are excited to be on Illinois high school track’s biggest stage this week.

“You definitely have to get better with nerves. There’s something about the size of the track and all the people there,” said Richwoods senior Mia Jackson. “It just makes it a thousand times worse, even if you’ve been in a stadium that size.”

Class 1A state prelims are Thursday, 2A and 3A prelims are Friday. The state finals are Saturday.

“It’s beyond what I can explain,” said Dunlap senior Saniya Matthew. “It’s so much fun and being there with teammates you love and adore is a great experience. Last year was my first time going. It was so exciting.”

Said Eureka senior Laurel Munson: “Our goal is always to get a trophy, to get first. It’s very attainable. We are a super strong team. I love these girls so much.”