High School Roundup For September 19, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Enjoy high school cross country, golf, swimming and tennis highlights from all over central Illinois!

CROSS COUNTRY: Limestone junior Wilson Georges runs a state best 14 minute, 51 second time at the Notre Dame Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria, while Olympia wins the boys title and U-High wins the girls title. The Metamota boys and Dunlap girls pick up wins at the Dunlap Cross Country Invitational.

GOLF: Pekin’s Mason Minkle and Carter Stevenson lead the Dragons to win their own tournament, the Dragon Classic, at Lick Creek and Parkview Golf Courses. Pekin wins the team competition by 24 strokes, with U-High finishing second.

SWIMMING: Two of the top swim teams in central Illinois go toe-to-toe in Normal, as Normal West and U-High tie in a meet.

TENNIS: At the Bloomington Tennis Invitational, the host Purple Raiders and Normal West tie for the championship.