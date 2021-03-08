IHSA schools given green light to increase spectators at outdoor sporting events

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 8, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) said more people will be able to attend outdoor high school sporting events.

In a Facebook post, IHSA said the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) updated their guidance on outdoor spectator attendance limitations.

Officials said schools located in regions that are in Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois guidelines will now be able to increase spectators from 50 people to 20% venue capacity. At this time, all regions are in Phase 4.

This update only applies to outdoor sports. Some upcoming outdoor high school sports affected by the guidance update include:

Boys Soccer

Football

Baseball

Girls Soccer

Softball

Boy’s Tennis

Boys/Girls Track & Field

Boys/Girls Lacrosse

IHSA guidelines will still require all student-athletes to participate in masks, except for swimming & diving, gymnasts on an apparatus, and outdoor events where social distancing can occur. All game personnel not participating in the contest will also be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.