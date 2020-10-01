Judge Rules in Favor of IHSA, Return to Play Guidelines in Pandemic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There won’t be any change in high school sports schedules for now.

A DuPage County judge denied a temporary restraining order against the IHSA’s ‘Return to Play’ guidelines filed by parents of student-athletes in suburban Chicago. The plaintiffs argued the IHSA broke its bylaws by devising a schedule that involved shortening seasons and moving some sports to a different part of the calendar due to the pandemic.

Judge Paul Fullerton ruled “what the Association did was within their bounds.” Even if granted, the IHSA said in a statement the current statewide sports schedule would not have been impacted.

The IHSA moved football, girls volleyball, and boys soccer to the spring and created shortened seasons for all of its sports in a July decision. The IHSA has also canceled all state championships for the 2020-21 school year.

“The situation we have calls for drastic times, drastic remedies,” Fullerton said in his post-decision comments.

