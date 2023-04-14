PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Gracie Luna homered in both games of a doubleheader as East Peoria swept Loyola Academy, 13-8 and 10-5, at Eastside Centre on Friday.

Metamora softball, Bloomington baseball and Pekin soccer also won games on Friday. Richwoods won the Bloomington Invitational girls track and field meet.

Five Stark County High School senior athletes signed their college commitment letters: Paige Rewerts (Elmhurst track and field), Ryan Hillan (Wartburg baseball), Colby Stotler (Wisconsin-Platteville football), Zander Swank (Quincy football) and Camren Watson (Quincy football).

Both Bradley and ISU lost Missouri Valley baseball games on Friday.

Enjoy the highlights.