PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In what is perhaps the busiest Friday in all of 2021, area high school soccer, softball and baseball teams continue their postseason runs.

In girls soccer, Normal Community, Peoria Notre Dame, Dunlap, Morton and U-High advanced to sectionals.

Meanwhile, U-High, Tremont, Illini Bluffs and Olympia were among the winners in softball.

And in prep baseball, East Peoria, Morton, Richwoods, U-High and Central Catholic advance in the postseason. Enjoy the highlights!