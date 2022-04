PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lily Sutter scored three goals to lead visiting Dunlap past Normal Community 5-1 in a match-up of area girls soccer powers on Thursday.

Metamora scored three times in the top of the seventh to rally past host Washington, 6-4, in a key Mid-Illini Conference softball game.

Washington, Metamora, Bloomington, Normal West, and Eureka were among the baseball winners. Washington beat Dunlap 17-7 in boys lacrosse.

Enjoy the highlights.