PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — State tickets were punched Saturday in high school wrestling at sectional meets.

At the Class 2A Sycamore sectional, Washington has six wrestlers advance to state. At the Class 1A Olympia sectional, Illini Bluffs duo Hunter Robbins and Paul Ishikawa are sectional champs, plus Canton’s Trevor Hedges and Farmington’s Keygan Jennings.

At the first ever girls wrestling sectional at Richwoods, the Knights send five wrestlers to the individual state meet.

In high school basketball, Normal Community, Lincoln and Delavan are boys winners. Enjoy the highlights!