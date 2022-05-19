PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Henry-Senachwine senior Nakeita Kessling has set herself up for a big Saturday.

She had the top performances in 400 meters and long jump at the class 1A girls state track prelims on Thursday. She’ll be seeded first in Saturday’s finals.

Tremont junior Cambria Geyer qualified second in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 meters.

Washington beat East Peoria, 1-0, in eight innings to create a three-way tie for the Mid-Illini Conference championship. Washington, East Peoria and Metamora will share the league title after 12-2 records this season.

Providence Cathoic scored with 0:21 remaining in regulation to eliminate host Dunlap, 16-15, in a boys lacrosse sectional semifinal.

Enjoy the highlights.