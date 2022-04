PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pontiac softball won the Panther Classic Saturday afternoon, beating the tournament host Washington in the championship game.

Metamora and IVC softball also picked up victories in the Margie Wright Showcase.

In high school baseball, Morton and Bloomington picked up victories, while Notre Dame went on the road and beat Richwoods in girls soccer.

Enjoy the highlights!