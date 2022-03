BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois Top Times Indoor Track and Field championships began Friday at the Shirk Center with the Class 1A meet.

Central Catholic freshman Sophia Yaklich won the 400 meter race, Tremont’s Camrbia Geyer won the 60 meter hurdles and Cornerstone Christian’s Ridge Willard won the pole vault.

Elsewhere, IVC baseball and softball picked up victories.

Enjoy the highlights!