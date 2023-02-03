Healthy Homemade Bagels

Enjoy these super simple, healthy bagels made with love!

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour (or all-purpose flour)

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons beet juice (optional)

1 large egg, beaten

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 °F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.

3. In a medium bowl, mix yogurt and beet juice until it is an even pink color.

4. Add yogurt mix to dry ingredients and combine by scooping flour at the bottom and folding over the top. Continue to mix with your hands until it forms a ball of dough.

5. Place dough on a lightly floured surface and knead gently. Separate into 8 even pieces. Shape each piece into a long cylinder by rolling back and forth between your hands and the counter. Shape each piece of dough into a circle (or heart) on the baking sheet and gently pinch the ends together. Brush with beaten egg to lightly coat.

6. Bake for 25 minutes until the tops turn golden brown. Let sit out of the oven for at least 15 minutes before slicing.

Serving suggestions: Top with low-fat cream cheese, chocolate hummus, or avocado, or make an egg sandwich



