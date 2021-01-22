IDPH: All Prep Sports Can Return to Regions in Phase 4

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – It’s the kind of news high school coaches and athletes have been waiting to hear for months.

New guidelines announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health allow for all high school sports to return in Illinois COVID Regions that are in Phase 4. That would include sports, such as football, basketball and wrestling, which are designated as high risk by the state.

The 20-country area which includes Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and McLean counties of Region 2 are currently in Tier 1 Mitigations, one step away from improving to Phase 4. Low-risk winter sports (swimming, gymnastics, bowling, dance and cheer) are allowed to compete under Tier 1 Mitigations after seven days of practice.

Medium-risk sports (volleyball, soccer) will begin practicing next week and will also be allowed to compete. However, high-risk sports are not able to compete until Region 2 moves to Phase 4.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the acting director of the IDPH, made the announcement Friday during the state’s daily COVID briefing. Regions 3, 5 and 6 are currently in Phase 4.

The Illinois High School Association is expected to make an announcement about the IDPH updates later today. The IHSA board is scheduled to meet Jan. 27 to map out a new sports calendar for the remainder of the year.

High school sports in Illinois have been on hold since Nov. 20 when Governor JB Pritzker moved the state to Tier 3 Mitigations. The IHSA had a shortened fall sports season for golf, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming teams.

You can watch the full press conference containing the announcement below:

This story will be updated.