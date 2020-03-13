IHSA Cancels Rest of Boys Basketball Season

PEORIA, Ill. — Over concerns of coronavirus, the Illinois High School Association cancelled its boys basketball championships scheduled to be played the next two weekends in Peoria.

The IHSA made the decision Thursday night, just hours before the games were to begin at Carver Arena Friday morning.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools. Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action.”

The IHSA also cancelled the remaining postseason games leading up to next week’s championships for class 3A and 4A teams.