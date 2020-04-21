IHSA Cancels Spring State Finals, Leaves Door Open For ‘Safe’ Summer Games

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois High School Association canceled its sports state tournament series for the spring on Tuesday.

However, the IHSA left a door open for spring teams to have a shortened summer season, if the state government deems it’s safe to do so.

“As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement regarding the canceling of the spring sports state tournaments.

The IHSA Board also determined that summer contact days (off-season training) are suspended for this year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe. At that time, the Board indicated a willingness to reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.



“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events,” said Anderson. “Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.”

This would give spring sport athletes a chance to play a few final games, honor seniors with an athletic ceremony and give closure to their careers.

The IHSA says it will continue to communicate with and monitor briefings from state officials, and based on those timelines, provide updates to its member schools as it relates to potential spring participation and summer contact days.











