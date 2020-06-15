IHSA Picks Champaign for Boys State Basketball Finals, Girls Stay in Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) –The Illinois High School Association is bringing the boys state basketball tournament back to Champaign.

The IHSA announced Champaign as the site for its state boys basketball finals Monday afternoon. The IHSA also announced it will keep its girls state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal.

The boys state basketball finals had been in Peoria since 1996, the girls state tournament has been in Normal since 1992.

“We see this as the passing of the torch from Peoria to Champaign-Urbana,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a press release. “It is bittersweet because there is incredible passion for high school basketball within these two communities, and both have done so much to elevate the state final experience as hosts. The State Farm Center is one of the best arenas in the country, and we are excited to crown state champions there once again. The timing simply felt right to make a change as the tournament format shifts in 2021.”

The IHSA boys state basketball tournament was in the Champaign for 77 years before it moved to Peoria. Losing the boys finals is a big blow to central Illinois coaches who have fond memories of state championships, including Peoria High’s Daniel Ruffin and Central Catholic’s Jason Welch.

“It’s kind of shocking. I think having it here in Peoria with the rich tradition of the fan base that follows the sport of basketball, I think it’s kind of heartbreaking for the city of Peoria,” said Peoria High basketball coach Daniel Ruffin, who won a state championship with the Lions in 2003 as a player.

“Peoria in itself is such a unique town, it’s a basketball town,” said Central Catholic basketball coach Jason Welch, who led the Saints to a state title in 2014. “It’s sort of bittersweet because I know how special it was and how vibrant that area felt during March.”

Thousands of volunteers have embraced IHSA March Madness in Peoria for a quarter century. Some of those volunteers have worked all 25 years the tournament has played in Peoria.

“The relationships with all the other hosts, there were four of us who have done it for 25 years,” said Peoria resident Jim Carlson. “There’s going to be an empty space for us in March the next few years.”

The tournament moves to the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois for the next three years. The next three boys state tournament finals are scheduled for March 11-13, 2021, March 10-12, 2022 and March 9-11, 2023.

Meanwhile, the girls state basketball finals will stay in Normal.

“We are excited to continue to serve as the host for the IHSA Girls Basketball State Championships,” said ISU Director of Athletics Larry Lyons in a press release. “Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA, and we take great pride in hosting this Championship. It’s an honor for us welcome the athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington/Normal community each year and provide them with a first-class championship experience at Redbird Arena.”

Area coaches who have made trips to Redbird Arena with their teams are happy the girls championships are staying put.

“It’s so well run, it’s a first class event,” Morton head coach Bob Becker said. “They cater to the girls. When you go there, the backboards are windexxed, the floor is immaculate, it’s perfect, there’s no marks on it, and not a speck of dust. The volunteers, the staff, the IHSA, everyone puts on a first-class, special event.”

“You don’t have to worry about any one-way streets, this way or that way,” Eureka head coach Jerry Prina said. “It’s easy parking, it’s a relatively familiar area from when you get off the interstate to get there. It’s really easy to host it there for the girls. It was glad they were abole to do that.”

With the winning bid, Redbird Arena will continue to host the girls state basketball finals for the next three years.