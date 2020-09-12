IHSA Sends Letter to State Seeking Control to Resume Prep Sports

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois High School Association is hoping to regain control of high school sports in Illinois.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson confirmed Friday he sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker and Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz to “resume control over determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities.”

In a statement, Anderson said if the IHSA gets a positive response from the state, it could lead to a reexamination of its schedules including postseason events. However, Anderson adds there’s been no discussion about timelines or resuming any sports at this time.

The IHSA reshuffled its schedules in July, moving football, boys soccer and girls volleyball from the fall to the spring because they are considered “at risk sports” by the state. The IHSA worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health to devise health guidelines for athletes to compete in cross country, golf, swimming and tennis this fall in shortened seasons without a state finals series.

Anderson noted surrounding states are successfully conducting sports that are considered “medium or high risk” in Illinois.

“It is important to note that under Governor Pritzker,” Anderson said. “Illinois has achieved one of the lowest infection rates in the country. We will respectfully await a response (to the letter).”