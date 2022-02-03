Illinois football officially adds two more players on February signing day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football did most of the recruiting legwork in the Class of 2022 in December, signing 22 players. The foundation was set several weeks ago but second year Illini head coach Bret Bielema officially added two more players on Wednesday on the opening day of the regular signing period in Moline athlete Matthew Bailey and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offensive lineman Zy Crisler.

Bailey is the 11th player from Illinois to sign, the most in a class since 2003. Bielema says he’s not sure where he’ll play Bailey yet, but could see him at multiple positions including receiver, linebacker or tight end. Crisler stands 6-foot-7, 350 pounds and could take the field at either tackle or guard.

Bielema also made his first public comments on his new quarterback Tommy DeVito on Wednesday. The Syracuse grad transfer will have one year to play with the Illini.

“When I went into his home and met with him and his parents, I was very impressed with his demeanor, he’s been a great addition,” Bielema said. “Our players have been having voluntary workout sessions and have been very impressed, very complimentary of where he is.”

2022 SIGNEES

NAMEPOS.HT.WT.YR.HOMETOWNPREVIOUS SCHOOL
Isaiah AdamsOL6-5310Jr.Ajax, Ontario, CanadaGarden City CC (Kan.)
Jordan AndersonRB6-3230Fr.Naperville, Ill.Joliet Catholic
Owen AndersonTE6-5235Fr.Skillman, N.J.The Hun School
Jared BadieOLB6-4220Fr.Aurora, Ill.Oswego East
Matthew BaileyDB6-2190Fr.Moline, Ill.Moline
Hank BeattyWR5-11180Fr.Rochester, Ill.Rochester
Henry BoyerTE6-7240Fr.Chicago, Ill.Brother Rice
Zy CrislerOL6-7350So.Crystal Springs, Miss.Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Matt FriesOL6-5285Fr.Cranford, N.J.Cranford
TJ GriffinDB6-1190Fr.Hickory Hills, Ill.Amos Alonzo Stagg
Ashton HollinsWR6-4170Fr.Lucedale, Miss.George County
Malachi HoodLB6-2210Fr.Plainfield, Ill.Joliet Catholic
Gabe JacasOLB6-4245Fr.Port St. Lucie, Fla.Fort Pierce Central
James KreutzLB6-1205Fr.Lake Forest, Ill.Loyola Academy
Aidan LaugheryRB5-11187Fr.Gibson City, Ill.GCMS
Donovan LearyQB6-3210Fr.Sicklerville, N.J.Timber Creek
Clayton LeonardOL6-4275Fr.Danforth, Ill.Iroquois West
Elijah Mc-CantosDB6-0185Fr.Miami, Fla.Miami Edison
Shawn MillerWR6-0193Fr.Chandler, Ariz.IMG Academy (Fla.)
Magnus MøllerOL6-9300Fr.Vejle, DenmarkRødkilde Gymnasium
Joey OklaOL6-3300Fr.Hartford, Wis.Arrowhead
Eian PughWR6-3175Fr.Naperville, Ill.Fenwick
Tyson RooksDB6-5180Fr.St. Simons Island, Ga.Glynn
Hunter WhitenackOL6-6315Fr.New Carlisle, Ind.New Prairie

By Position
OL (7), WR (4), DB (4), LB (2), OLB (2), RB (2), TE (2), QB (1)

By Country
United States (20), Canada (1), Denmark (1)

By State
Illinois (11), New Jersey (3), Florida (2), Mississippi (2), Arizona (1), Georgia (1), Indiana (1), Wisconsin (1)

