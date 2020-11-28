Illinois vs. Ohio State football game canceled

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football will not play at Memorial Stadium on Saturday due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases on the Ohio State Football Team.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that head coach Ryan Day tested positive, and would not be coaching his team this weekend. The Buckeyes didn’t make the trip to Champaign, their plane was going to leave Columbus at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Per an Illinois Athletics news release, head coach Lovie Smith says, “We are certainly disappointed that tomorrow’s game against Ohio State was cancelled. In these uncertain times, and having seen similar situations around the nation, we have always been aware that this could occur to us as well. All of us in collegiate athletics place the health and safety of our student-athletes at the highest level. We hope the Ohio State players and staff who have contracted the COVID virus recover quickly so they can continue their season.”

This game will be considered a no contest, Illinois is scheduled to play Iowa next at Memorial Stadium on December 5th.