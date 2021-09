PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- On Saturday, some people went over the edge of Peoria's Pere Marquette building.

The 20-story rappelling experience is part of a thrilling and noble cause. The fourth annual 'Rappel for a Reason' supports the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. People could pay or raise $1,000 for the chance to go over the edge and the money goes back to the Friendship House.