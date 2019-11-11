Clarification: Sports Concussions-Kids story

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)New San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that he should have sought the guidance of experts four years ago when dealing with a 17-year-old girl who contacted him about an assault reportedly witnessed by Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguers.

The teen later accused one of the players of a sexual crime, something Kapler said he didn't know in 2015 when the Dodgers organization opted not to contact police. Kapler was the Dodgers' farm director at the time.