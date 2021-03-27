ISU guard Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Redbirds breakout guard Antonio Reeves announced on Twitter Saturday that he’s declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Reeves, a sophomore from Chicago announced he is entering the draft process, however there is still possibility of him returning to the ISU Redbirds next season.

Reeves was a bright spot for the Redbirds in a down season. In 19 games, 18 as a starter, Reeves averaged 13.3 points-per-game and shot 44.5% from the field.

The Redbirds finished 7-18 overall and 4-14 in Missouri Valley Conference action.

