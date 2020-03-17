ISU Scraps Spring Football Practice

NORMAL, Ill. — Brock Spack didn’t want to wait any longer.

The Illinois State football coach thought later this week the Missouri Valley Football Conference might make a decision on the status of its members participating in spring football practice. But he made a decision Monday to cancel his 15 spring practices and the spring football scrimmage to protect his team from the spread of coronavirus.

“I wanted to put the parents (of his players) at ease. I know a lot of them don’t want their kids traveling, by air or whatever, to be around the virus,” Spack said. “Try to contain it and hopefully beat it in the next couple of months.”

ISU was scheduled to host its Spring Showcase game on April 11.