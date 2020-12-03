ISU Shatters Scoring Record, Wins Home Opener 177-108

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State played its home opener at Redbird Arena Wednesday night against Division III foe Greenville. It’s a night that will live in the history books.

ISU beat Greenville 177-108, demolishing the program record for most points scoring in a single game. The Redbirds shot 84.3 percent from the field (70-for-83) and set a NCAA Division I record for the most assists in a game with 57.

ISU freshman Emon Washington scored 30 points in the victory. 10 players scored in double figures for the Redbirds.

Harouna Sissoko scored 21, Abdou Ndiaye 18, DJ Horne 17, Antonio Reeves and Alex Kotov 16, Alston Andrews 14, Josiah Strong 13, Dedric Boyd and Sy Chatman 12 each. Strong dished out a game-high 11 assists while Horne gave out 10 helpers, Dedric Boyd had eight and Emon Washington seven. The Redbirds out-rebounded Greenville 57-30, and had 10 steals and six blocked shots.