PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s an interesting summer for Richwoods senior Kam Heider.

As she’s getting ready for the upcoming basketball season, she realizes it will be her last at Richwoods High School.

“It’s hard and nerve racking,” the senior guard said. “I don’t want it to end because I’ve been playing with these girls for four years. It’ll be sad and bittersweet when it all ends.”

Heider has taken on a key leadership role on and off the floor the summer. Richwoods just hired Peoria High grad Shamar Hill as its new girls basketball coach.

But as Richwoods looked for a head coach, Heider helped lead open gyms and had fun with it.

“It’s more fun to play summer ball when we are playing with our friends in the gym, listening to music, getting shots up,” Heider said. “It’s fun.”

Heider is known as a quiet leader but she laughs at that title. She says she’s ready to make some more noise with her jump shot and her leadership.

“Outside shooting definitely makes noise. I’ve got to be loud on the floor, too,” Heider said. “People that don’t know me call me quite but once they get to know me, I’m super loud. They will start to call me annoying.

She just hope to be annoying to opponents this season.