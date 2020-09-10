Kennedy Leads U-High to Fourth Straight Intercity Girls Golf Title

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomore Reagan Kennedy shot a 74 and won a three-player playoff to capture medalist honors and lead U-High to the Intercity Girls Golf title at Ironwood Golf Course Wednesday.

Kennedy, U-High teammate Jadyn Spinks and Central Catholic’s Katie Steinman shot 74’s and headed to the playoff. Kennedy beat Spinks on the second hole of the playoff to win.

U-High’s season best team score of 310 was 33 shots better than runner-up Central Catholic. It’s the Pioneers’ fourth straight Intercity championship.