LaCale London Officially a Chicago Bear

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s been a long journey, but it’s well worth the wait for Peoria’s LaCale London. The Peoria High product is officially a member of the Chicago Bears after signing his undrafted free agent contract Sunday afternoon. London was contacted by Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers after Saturday’s NFL Draft concluded, and shortly after a verbal deal was set in place. Lacale made it official at 1:00 p.m. Sunday by signing on the dotted line. He’s officially an NFL player for the team he grew up cheering for: the Monsters of the Midway.

“It was just crazy, getting the call at first. (Jay Rodgers) called me, it was just facetime it was like, ‘Hey LaCale, this is the D-Line coach for the Chicago Bears, how you doing?’ and after that, I was just smiling the entire time,” London said. “I’m like, ok it’s real now. I wasn’t upset about not getting drafted, because I just knew I was going to get a chance and a shot. I’m just grateful.”

Lacale knows he will have to work hard to make the Bears 53 man roster, but is estatic at the possibility of teaming up with the Bears stout defense. Including one of his favorite players: Khalil Mack.

“It’s a really good defense, I’m just excited I get to go play with Khalil Mack and just learn some stuff from him, too,” London said. “It’s just exciting, Khalil Mack is one of my favorite players, I don’t know how I’m going to go into it. I don’t know what i’ll say, like ‘Hey Lhalil, let me get a picture of something!’ It’s just exciting I’m going to be around NFL players. I’ve been dreaming about being an NFL player, and now it’s just here.”

The longest tenured Bear is fellow Peorian Sherrick McManis. London says he can’t wait to talk to the Richwoods product and get the opportunity to potentially have a one-two punch of Peoria products with the Bears.

“No, I haven’t talked to (Sherrick) yet, but I’m pretty sure once I see him or get ahold of him it will be a good relationship,” London said. “Him coming from Richwoods and this area, it’s pretty exciting. I know he just signed a new deal with the Bears too, so when I go in hopefully he takes me under his wing and shows me the way with some stuff.”

A tremendous 24 hours for LaCale was capped off Sunday afternoon with a parade. Hundreds of people greet London outside his residence with a drive by celebration.

Cars looped around the block for ten minutes to share their excitement. Some great posters and a lot of smiling faces. Congratulations to lacale and best of luck with the Chicago Bears.