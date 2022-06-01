LEROY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer can’t explain it.

Maybe he doesn’t want to.

His Panthers baseball team is headed to state for the first time in the school history on the strength of consecutive wins in the bottom of the seventh.

LeRoy got a 3-2 walkoff win in the sectional title game against Delavan when Ian Johnson delivered a game-winning hit. That capped a three-run rally in the seventh ininng.

Then Porter Conn hit a bases loaded single scoring the game-winner in a 2-1 win over Champaign St. Thomas More in the super-sectional. Two dramatic wins to send LeRoy to state.

You don’t think necessarily you’re going to get to state, unless you have an unbelievable team,” said Meyer. “I knew we had a good time but in the playoffs we’ve played incredibly well. I’m so proud of them.”

LeRoy will play Louisville North Clay in the class 1A state semifinals at Dozer Park in Peoria on Friday.

“Our coach is fired up, our whole team is fired up,” said Conn. “It just feels good even if (we weren’t making) history. We’re still going (to state) and it feels great.”