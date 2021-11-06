2021 State Cross Country Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The state’s top cross country runners converged on Peoria’s historic Detweiller Park Saturday for the 2021 state meet.

In the Class 2A boys race, Limestone’s Wilson Georges finished second, while Morton’s Cade Zobrist took eighth place to lead the Potters to a third place finish in the team competition.

In the 1A boys race, Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger finished seventh, while U-High placed fourth place as a team.

And in the Class 1A girls race, Eureka’s Anna Perry led the Hornets to a third place finish as a team. Perry (4th), Laurel Munson (18th) and Elle Knapp (29th) all earned top 30 finishes for Eureka.

Enjoy the highlights!